US announces new aid package worth $250 million: Missiles for air defense, ammunition for HIMARS and Bradley. LIST

The United States has announced a new $250 million military aid package for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Pentagon press service.

"The Presidential Decision Assistance (PDA) package, with an estimated value of $250 million, will provide Ukraine with additional capabilities to meet its most pressing needs," the statement said.

The package includes air defense missiles, ammunition for MLRS and artillery, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

The full contents of the US aid package:

RIM-7 missiles and support for air defense;

Stinger missiles;

Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition;

Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles;

M113 Armored Personnel Carriers;

Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles;

Small arms ammunition and grenades;

Patrol boats;

Maritime training equipment;

Demolitions equipment and munitions; and

Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

