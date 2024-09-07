Situation in Pokrovsk direction is difficult, - Zelenskyy

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction is still difficult.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Ukrainian media broadcast during the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The situation there (in the Pokrovsk direction - ed.) is difficult in any case. I am grateful to the soldiers, and before we left (for the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence held in Germany and the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy - ed. We have discussed all these details three times with Syrskyi (the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Ed.), so I don't want to speak ahead of time. When everything stabilises there, God willing, then we will talk," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Syrskyi noted that over the past six days, the enemy had not advanced a single metre in the Pokrovsk direction.