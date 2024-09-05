Over past six days, enemy has not advanced single meter in Pokrovsk direction - Syrskyi

AFU Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the Defense Forces had stopped the Russian advance in the Pokrovsk direction.

The Chief of Staff said this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET reports.

In addition, Syrskyi said that Russia planned to launch a new offensive against Ukraine from Kursk before the Ukrainian Armed Forces broke through into enemy territory.

Therefore, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces considers the Kursk operation a success.

"It reduced the threat of an enemy offensive. We did not give them the opportunity to act. We moved the fighting to the enemy's territory so that (the enemy - Ed.) could feel what we feel every day," explained Syrskyi.

He also added that Moscow has deployed tens of thousands of troops to Kursk, including some of the best airborne assault units.

While acknowledging that Ukraine is under enormous pressure in the area of Pokrovsk, a strategic city that has been the epicentre of the war in eastern Ukraine for several weeks, Syrskyi said the Ukrainian armed forces had managed to stop the advance of Russian troops in the area.

"Over the past six days, the enemy has not advanced a single metre in the Pokrovsk direction. This means our strategy is working. We have deprived them of the opportunity to manoeuvre and deploy their reinforcement forces from other directions... and this weakening is certainly felt in other areas. We note that the number of artillery attacks and the intensity of the offensive has decreased," the General concluded.

