Spain joins IT coalition - Ministry of Defense

As part of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine in the Ramstein format, Spain signed a Declaration of Intent and thus joined the IT Coalition.

This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"We thank the Government and people of Spain for their systematic support of Ukraine. Joining the IT Coalition is great news. As is the fact that more and more countries want to help Ukraine become more technologically advanced. And it had all the opportunities to deploy any digital solutions that would give tangible results in the Ukrainian army," said Deputy Minister of Defence for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation Kateryna Chernohorenko.

As noted, Spain has become the 13th partner country to join the special group to support Ukraine in the field of IT, communications and cybersecurity.

Reference.

The IT Coalition is an ad hoc group of states within the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine ( Ramstein format) led by Estonia and Luxembourg. It focuses on providing support to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of IT, communications and cybersecurity. The IT Coalition has already raised more than €70 million in financial and in-kind contributions.