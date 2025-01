Russian troops occupied Nevelske village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

"The enemy occupied Nevelske and advanced in Krasnohorivka. Fighting continues north of Hirnyk," the statement said.

There is currently no official confirmation of this information.