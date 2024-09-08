ENG
Ruscists hit village of Cherkaske in Donetsk region with cluster munitions: at least 3 people were killed, 1 was injured

On the morning of September 8, 2024, Russian troops hit the village of Cherkaske in the Donetsk region with cluster munitions.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, at least 3 people were killed and 1 wounded as a result of shelling in Cherkasy.

"This morning, the Russians attacked the village with a cluster munition - they killed women aged 43, 45, and 53. The wounded man was taken to the nearest hospital. 9 houses and a car were damaged," the report says.

All responsible services are working on the spot, the investigation is ongoing.

