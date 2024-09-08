Russian drone crashed in Latvia. It came from Belarus, - Ministry of Defense of the country

On Saturday, 7 September, a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia. The UAV flew into Latvian airspace from Belarus.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Latvia on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the incident was recorded in the Rezekne region in eastern Latvia. According to preliminary data, a Russian military drone flew into Latvian airspace from Belarus.

The Latvian Defence Forces reported the incident to high-ranking officials, law enforcement, and NATO commanders.

An investigation is currently underway.

This is the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that a Russian military UAV has violated Latvian airspace.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs responded to the incident by saying that an investigation is underway.

"We are in close contact with our allies. The number of such incidents on NATO's eastern flank is growing, and we must address them together," the Latvian president said in a post on social media site X.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 7 September, at least 7 Shahed-type kamikaze drones flew into Belarus and, probably for the first time, one Russian Supercam reconnaissance UAV also entered the country.