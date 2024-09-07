At least 8 drones entered Belarus at night, one "shahed" was 70 km from border with Lithuania - Belaruski Gayun. MAP

On the night of 7 September, at least 7 Shahed-type kamikaze drones flew into the territory of Belarus, and, probably for the first time, one Russian reconnaissance UAV of the Supercam type also entered the country.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the monitoring group Belaruski Gayun.

It is noted that the first "shahed" entered from the Chernihiv region in the direction of Loiev around 23:20 and flew back to Ukraine in the direction of the Kyiv reservoir 40 minutes later.

"Subsequent arrivals of the'shaheds' were at around 02:45, 03:10, 03:37, 03:49, 05:16, 05:54. And at around 08:13, according to @eRadarrua, a Supercam reconnaissance UAV flew into Belarus.

In addition to the incursions into the Gomel region, last night one of the "Shaheds" flew into the Brest region at around 05:16 in the Pinsk area and continued north. This "Shahed" entered the Grodno region (for the first time in the entire monitoring period) and flew as far as Korelichi and Novogrudok, heading towards the border with Lithuania. This Shahed could have flown over Belarus to the north for about 200 km, what happened to it further is unknown," the report said.

"Belaruski Gayun reports that fighters and helicopters of the Belarusian Air Force were operating in the skies over Belarus during the night

"In total, fighters of the Belarusian Air Force took off from the Baranovichi airfield 4 times, and helicopters from Machulishcha took off twice. The aircraft was spotted not only in the south of the country, but also in the very north - in the area of Ostrovets and Vileika, which may indicate that not one, but two shahids could have reached the north of the country," the monitoring group said.

As reported, on 5 September , the Ministry of Defence of Belarus said that at night the drones "violated the state border" of the republic, and the air defence forces destroyed them.