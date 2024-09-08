Ukraine’s national team took 7th place in medal standings of 2024 Paralympic Games, winning 82 awards

Ukraine's national team finished 7th in the medal standings at the Paralympics, winning 82 medals.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Ukrainians took 5th place in terms of the number of awards.

Our athletes won:

22 gold medals;

28 silver medals;

32 bronze medals.

40 of them were won by Ukrainian swimmers. Swimmer Andrii Trusov won the most individual medals (5)

The Chinese national team took first place in the medal standings (220 medals), the United Kingdom second (124 medals), and the United States third (105 medals).

