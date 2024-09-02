Swimmer Ostapchenko wins gold at 2024 Paralympics, his colleague Palamarchuk takes bronze

Ukrainian swimmer Denys Ostapchenko won gold at the 2024 Paralympics, and another swimmer Serhii Palamarchuk won bronze.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Champion.

The Ukrainians won medals in the 50-metre backstroke final among representatives of the S3 class.

This is Ostapchenko's second top medal in his career at the Paralympic Games and his fourth overall. The 23-year-old Ukrainian became a Paralympic champion for the first time in the 200-metre freestyle at Tokyo 2020.

Palamarchuk, 35, became a bronze medallist for the fourth time in his career. Eight years ago, he reached the third step of the podium three times in Rio 2016.

German Josiah Topf finished second in the event.

The day before, Ukrainian swimmers Danylo Semenikhin and Anna Hontar won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paralympics.