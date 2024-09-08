NATO responds to Russian drone violation of Romanian airspace: Irresponsible and potentially dangerous actions

Deputy Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Mircea Geoană condemned Russia's violation of Romanian airspace during a drone attack on Ukraine on the night of 8 September.

He wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Geoană called Russia's actions "irresponsible and potentially dangerous".

"NATO condemns Russia's overnight violation of Romanian airspace. While we have no information to suggest that Russia deliberately attacked Allies, these actions are irresponsible and potentially dangerous," the Deputy Secretary General said.

As a reminder, according to the Air Force, during Russia's attack on the southern regions of Ukraine on the night of 8 September, a violation of Romanian airspace was recorded. It was noted that a group of attack UAVs violated Romanian airspace. Later, the Romanian Ministry of National Defence confirmed that a Russian drone had entered the country and said that two F-16 fighters had taken to the skies.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose territory was overflown by the Russian Shahed during the attack on southern Ukraine today, condemned the violation of its own airspace.