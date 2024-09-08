Romania has confirmed that Russian drone flew into country: Two F-16 fighter jets took to skies

On the night of 8 September, one of the Russian drones used by Russian troops to attack the territory of Ukraine flew into Romanian airspace.

This was reported by the Ministry of National Defence of Romania, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, after alerting the population in Tulcea and Constanta counties about a possible air threat, the Romanian Air Force took two F-16 fighters into the sky "to monitor the air situation".

"During these events, the radar surveillance system detected and tracked the route of a drone that entered the national airspace and left the national territory in the direction of Ukraine," the statement said.

Romania suggests that the drone could have gone down in a deserted area near the village of Periprava. Reconnaissance is currently being conducted in the area.

The Romanian Ministry of National Defence has also condemned these attacks by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously contrary to international law.

To recap, according to the Air Force, a violation of Romanian airspace was recorded during the night attack on the southern regions of Ukraine. It was noted that a group of attack UAVs violated Romanian airspace.