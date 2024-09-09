At night, ruscists attacked Kharkiv with KABs, hit private sector

On the night of 9 September, the Russian invaders struck Kharkiv with KABs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"Private residential buildings were damaged as a result of a KAB strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. A garage and vegetation around the hit site caught fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the statement said.

It is noted that the relevant services continue to examine the scene.

See more: Two people died and 12 were injured as result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv region, 4 districts of region were under attack. PHOTOS