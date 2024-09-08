Two people died and 12 were injured as result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv region, 4 districts of region were under attack. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Kupiansk, Izium, Kharkiv, and Chuhuiv districts of the region.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

Kharkiv

04:04 p.m. Industrial district. A shell hit an outbuilding. As a result of the shelling, the grass burned on the 200 sq.m area.



04:09 p.m. Saltiv district. A shell hit the territory of a civilian enterprise. A fire started on the premises with equipment, 8 cars were damaged.

Kupiansk district



11:08 Kurylivska district, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling, 2 outbuildings, structural elements of two destroyed houses, and grass in the area of 1.5 hectares were burning. An 18-year-old girl was wounded, but she refused to be hospitalized.

11:36 Kupiansk district, Kivsharivka village. Coniferous forest litter was on fire.

12:41 Shevchenko district, Starovirovka village. As a result of the shelling, 7 private houses, 7 cars, and grass in the area of 3 hectares were burning. The body of an 81-year-old woman was recovered from the rubble of a destroyed house. 5 people were injured (including 1 child). They did not need hospitalization. Another 10 houses were damaged.

Around 12:57 p.m. Kupiansk, a private house and outbuildings were damaged as a result of hostile shelling.

03:30 p.m. Dvorichna district, Kolodiazne village. As a result of the shelling, grass burned in the area of 1 hectare.

11:49 p.m. Kupiansk district, Kivsharivka village. As a result of the shelling the garbage was burning, and the building of the lyceum and the school were damaged. An emergency vehicle was damaged. A 73-year-old woman died.

06:00 a.m. Kupiansk, a house was damaged as a result of hostile shelling, no casualties.

Izium district

11:55 a.m. Borova district, the village of Vyse Solone. Private houses were burning as a result of the shelling. A woman was injured, she refused to be hospitalized.

12:37 p.m. Borova district, Borova village. A garage was burning as a result of the shelling.

Kharkiv district

12:24 Derhachi district, Kozacha Lopan village. As a result of the shelling, a house in the area of 70 sq.m. burned.

04:04 p.m. Malodanylivka district, Mala Danilivka village. As a result of the shelling a two-storey private house was burning. 2 men and 3 women were injured. They refused to be hospitalized. 13 houses and 3 cars were also damaged.

Chuhuiv district

01:00 p.m. Vovchansk district, Blahodatne village. As a result of the shelling, the grass burned in an area of 5 hectares.



00:07 Malynivka district, Malynivka village. As a result of the shelling, the grass was burning.

02:30 a.m. Slobozhanska district, Skrypayi village. As a result of the shelling (probably from a UAV), a forest of 1.5 hectares, coniferous forest litter of 8 hectares, and grass burned.



