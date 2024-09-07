Occupiers attacked village of Starovirivka in Kharkiv region: Woman’s body was recovered from rubble of house

A woman died as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Starovirovka in the Kharkiv region, and her body was removed from the rubble.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"At about 12:40 in the village of Starovirovka, Kupiansk district, as a result of enemy shelling, the body of an 81-year-old resident was recovered from the rubble of a destroyed house," the statement said.

As a reminder, at around 10:20 a.m. today, the occupiers launched an air strike on Novoosynove village in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, wounding an 18-year-old girl.

See more: Enemy shelled Kurakhove: fire station and rescue vehicle damaged. PHOTO