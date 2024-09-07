Enemy shelled Kurakhove: fire station and rescue vehicle damaged. PHOTO

This afternoon, the enemy attacked Kurakhove, Donetsk region, with one of the shells hitting near the building of the 73rd State Fire and Rescue Unit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

The enemy attack damaged the building of the fire and rescue unit and a fire truck. Fortunately, the rescuers were not injured.

The enemy attack damaged the building of the fire and rescue unit and a fire truck. Fortunately, the rescuers were not injured.







Earlier it was also reported that Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka: 3 people were killed and 3 wounded.