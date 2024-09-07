ENG
Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka: 3 people were killed, 3 were wounded. PHOTO

3 people were killed and 3 wounded as a result of today's shelling of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region by the occupiers.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Victims of hostile shelling

According to him, Russians shelled the town with artillery, killing three men aged 24 to 69. Three people were lightly injured and received the necessary medical care.

Consequences of enemy shelling

A multi-storey building, an administrative building, a shop, a pharmacy, 6 cars and 3 power lines were damaged.

