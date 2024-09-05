Ruscists attacked Kostiantynivka: 1 person was killed, 2 were wounded, many houses were damaged. PHOTOS

1 person was killed and 2 were wounded as a result of shelling of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, this morning, Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city and fired artillery at it.

Twenty-four private houses, an enterprise, two non-residential buildings, three power lines and two cars were damaged.

Read more: Russians hit Kostyantynivka with Smerch: at least 1 killed and 4 wounded









