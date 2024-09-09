Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 39 attacks in Pokrovsk sector over last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 164 combat engagements were recorded. Most enemy attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk sector.

Shelling of Ukraine

On 8 September, the enemy carried out 73 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements (including 94 KABs), firing 4,770 rounds, more than 190 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Petropavlivka and Hlushkivka in Kharkiv region; Druzhba, Vodiane, Novodonetske and Oleksandropil in Donetsk region; Kamianske, Lobkove in Zaporizhzhia region and Odradokamianka in Kherson region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations. There were five combat engagements in the area of Vovchansk, Tykhe and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, the number of combat engagements totalled 15. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka, Miasozharivka and in the direction of Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 12 occupants' attacks near Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, Dibrova and Cherneshchyna.

In the Siverskyi sector, the Defence Forces repelled 10 attacks near Spirne, Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhniokamianske. The enemy conducted four of the above attacks near the latter.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped ten enemy attempts to break through our defences in the areas of Andriivka, Mayske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Predtechyne and Klishchiivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 24 attacks. They concentrated their efforts in the areas of Pivnichne, Zalizne and New York, Toretsk and Nelipivka. In addition, he attacked near Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 39 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Marynivka and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Dolynivka, Ukrainsk, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. In total, the invaders tried to break through the defences of our troops in this area 30 times.

In the Vremivka sector, the occupiers made four attacks on our positions in the direction of Vodiane. The enemy was not successful.

The situation in the South and North

In the Orikhiv sector, there were two unsuccessful combat engagements near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected. The operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence and has intensified its aviation activities - from the territory of the Russian Federation, it has attacked the areas of Yampil, Bereza, Bachivsk, Kniazhychi, Kindrativka, Pervomaiske, Olhyne, Sumy, Mykolaivka, Semenivka, Karpovychi, Uhly and a number of other border settlements.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to inflict significant losses in equipment and manpower on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy's offensive potential along the entire front line and in the rear.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,150 casualties yesterday. Ukrainian troops also neutralised three tanks, nine armoured combat vehicles, 26 artillery systems, 33 UAVs of operational and tactical level, 44 vehicles and two units of special equipment.