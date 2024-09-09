Russians continue advancing near Vuhledar: enemy captures Vodiane - DeepState. MAP

The enemy occupied the village of Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState telegram channel.

"The enemy captured Vodiane and advanced to Hrodivka," the osinters wrote.

The situation near Vuhledar

In late August, DeepState analysts reported that the Russian army was trying to surround Vuhledar.

Since then, the enemy has occupied the village of Prechystivka near the city.

Later, the UK Ministry of Defence said that Russian troops were making tactical gains around the town of Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

And a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, "servant of the people" Mariana Bezuhla, said that the head of the Armed Forces , Oleksandr Syrskyi, was taking the experienced 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade from Vuhledar.

