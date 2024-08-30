A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, "Servant of the People" Mariana Bezuhla, said that the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, is withdrawing the experienced 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade from Vuhledar.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the People's Deputy's Facebook page.

"I have received numerous appeals from the military who are desperate that Syrskyi is withdrawing the 72nd Brigade from Vuhledar, which has been repelling all attacks there for two years and knows the area very well.

The Russians already know this and are preparing. It will be a disaster, just like with Toretsk and New York, when the 24th Brigade was taken away from there. It seems that he is deliberately weakening the front," Bezuhla wrote.

