Diia launches online marriage: Ukrainians can now get married via video

The Diia app now offers the opportunity to get married online. The service allows you to get married in just a few clicks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Diia.

"Now the newlyweds will not waste time travelling, searching for free dates in institutions, or worrying about bureaucracy. The entire process of marriage registration takes place in the app - from submitting an application to the marriage," the statement said.

"A creative way to propose to your significant other is to make an offer right in Diia. Your partner will receive a notification that must be responded to within 14 days. As soon as you hear the coveted "Yes", share the happy news with your friends on social media," the message says.

How to use the service:

1. Update your Action and go to Services - Online Marriage.

2. Select Make a proposal and send a notification to your partner via their preferred messenger.

3. Your loved one will receive it and has to respond within 14 days.

4. Once agreed, provide your details for the application within 12 hours.

5. The system will offer free dates - the nearest ones for the ceremony will be in 5 days.

"In Diia, you can also determine what to do with your surname after the wedding: keep yours, take your partner's surname, or make it double. On the wedding day, follow the link in Diia to the online ceremony, where an employee of the Digital Civil Registry Office will be waiting for you. The marriage process takes up to 30 minutes. All you need is a smartphone and the Internet," Diia emphasises.

The digital marriage certificate will be automatically pulled up in Diia within a day. You can order a physical document by Ukrposhta delivery or pick it up at a branch.

