New model of food supply for Armed Forces of Ukraine to be launched as pilot project in 2025 - Ministry of Defense
The Ministry of Defense's procurement agency, the State Logistics Operator, has presented a new model for providing food to the Armed Forces, which will be launched as a pilot project in several regions of Ukraine in 2025.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.
The main task of the new approach is to ensure better quality of the products supplied to the Armed Forces and to increase the efficiency of the procurement process.
"Starting from February 2025, two models will operate in parallel: the one that the State Defence Enterprise is currently using and the new pilot model. This approach is used to ensure the sustainability of the system and the continuity of the supply process. Transformations in the catering model for the military should increase the efficiency of supply and at the same time ensure compliance with high quality standards," said Deputy Minister of Defence Dmytro Klymenkov.
The pilot will run for a year and will cover such regions as Kyiv city and Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions.
The main changes relate to the financial model of interaction with the supplier, the product model, and the quality control process.
-
The supplier will be compensated for the cost of goods and paid for services (warehouse and transport) based on the SLA - service level agreement. The maximum cost of the catalogue will be determined and fixed
-
For most types of products (75%), the SLO will select manufacturers to be contracted by suppliers through open procurement platforms. For the rest of the categories, suppliers will independently select subcontractors. The SLO, in turn, can block them for quality and integrity violations
-
All products will go through a distribution centre and only then be sent to military units. This is an additional stage of quality control, which will involve SLO specialists
-
The SLO will apply a "black list" to suppliers and manufacturers - a new tool to prevent those entities that have previously breached their contractual obligations from participating in the process of supplying the Armed Forces in future periods.
Please wait...