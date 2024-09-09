ENG
Ukrainian-made hand grenades are authorized for use in army, - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

The Ministry of Defence has codified and authorised the use of a defensive fragmentation grenade and a remote-action hand-held offensive grenade in the armed forces.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

For example, the defensive fragmentation grenade is an analogue of the Soviet F-1. The Ukrainian-made ammunition meets the characteristics of modern melee weapons. As noted, Ukraine has never produced this type of grenade before.

The Ministry of Defence said that the hand-held defensive fragmentation grenade is designed to defeat openly positioned enemy forces. Due to its powerful effect, it should only be used from cover.

In addition, the Ministry of Defence has codified and adopted a remote-action hand-held offensive grenade, an analogue of the Soviet RGD-5. Its serial production has already been established by a Ukrainian manufacturer.

