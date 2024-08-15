Moment of explosion of training grenade in cafe on Reitarska Street in Kyiv. VIDEO
A video recording of the moment of the explosion of a training grenade in a cafe in Kyiv was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the incident was captured by a surveillance camera installed in the institution.
The incident occurred on the evening of 14 August. The grenade, as it became known later, was a training grenade. There were no injuries or damage. As a result of the training grenade detonation, the room became smoky.
