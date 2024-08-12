Fire breaks out at Zaporizhzhia NPP after multiple explosions - IAEA

Explosions were heard at Zaporizhzhia NPP in the evening, followed by a fire.

This was reported by the IAEA, Censor.NET reports.

"The IAEA experts witnessed heavy dark smoke coming from the northern zone of the ZNPP after numerous explosions that occurred in the evening," the IAEA said in a statement.

It is noted that the team received a message from the occupation administration of the ZNPP about "a possible drone attack on one of the cooling towers located on the site".

"No impact on nuclear safety has been reported," the IAEA added.

Read more: IAEA records decrease in water level in ZNPP cooling pond

Fire at Zaporizhzhia NPP

In the evening of 11 August, the head of the Nikopol district military administration, Yevhen Yevtushenko, said that Russians had staged a provocation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP by setting fire to a large number of car tyres.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite the fire at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, radiation readings were normal. He added that Ukraine expects the world and the IAEA to react to the incident.

As of 22:30 on Sunday, 11 August, no changes in the radiation situation in the vicinity of ZNPP were recorded, no radionuclides of man-made origin were detected.

Read more: Russian military digging trenches around Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling pond - Greenpeace