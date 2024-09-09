92 people, including 10 children, have been evacuated from Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region over week - SES

Over the past week, rescuers evacuated 92 people, including 10 children and one person with reduced mobility, from the frontline settlements of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"We helped 305 people, including 49 children and 43 people with limited mobility," the rescuers said.

In addition, the SES urged residents of the Donetsk region to evacuate to safer places.

"Dear citizens! It is becoming increasingly dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region. Rescuers are risking their own lives to keep people safe. Don't hesitate, evacuate," the SES appeal reads.

As a reminder, children are being forcibly evacuated from 31 settlements in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts of the Donetsk region due to the security situation. This was previously reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

Read more: Kursk operation deprived Russian army of ability to manoeuvre its units - Syrskyi