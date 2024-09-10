Air defence of Land Forces destroyed 152 Russian drones in week. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past week, the Air Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed more than 150 Russian drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, on his Telegram channel.

Over the past week, the Air Defence of the Land Forces destroyed 152 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack drones, including:

UAV Shahed-131/136 - 83 units;

UAV Оrlan-10 - 10 units;

UAV Zala - 23 units;

UAV Lancet - 13 units;

UAV Supercam - 17 units;

UAV Blyskavka - 4 units;

UAV Pryvit-82 - 2 units;

