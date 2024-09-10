Occupants started actively shelling Kharkiv again, 11 people died in city from 30 August to 2 September - Terekhov

In the four days between 30 August and 2 September, Russians intensified their shelling of Kharkiv. Explosions are heard in the city almost every day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov during a telethon.

"Recently, the enemy has been shelling Kharkiv very often, there are explosions almost every day and we have destruction every day. For example, yesterday the enemy shelled the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, fortunately no one was injured, but a private house was completely destroyed and more than 30 private houses were damaged," he said in a statement.

Terekhov noted that as a result of Russian shelling, a power line was damaged and part of Kharkiv was without electricity. As of now, the power has been restored.

"Between 30 August and 2 September, 11 people were killed, including a 14-year-old girl, a 20-year-old artist and an ambulance paramedic, due to repeated shelling," he added.

As a reminder, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv and Izium districts of Kharkiv region.

See more: Consequences of air strike on Kharkiv and its suburbs, no casualties. PHOTOS