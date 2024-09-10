Day in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked civilian infrastructure with 9 KABs and launched 2 FPV drones. 2 people were wounded. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv and Izium districts of Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

Over the course of the day, the ruscists attacked Kupiansk district several times. Kupyansk came under enemy fire three times.

In the evening, as a result of shelling of the town, grass, reeds and household materials burned over an area of 1 hectare, and 3 shops were set on fire by a KAB strike. In the morning, two men were injured when an enemy drone hit a car: 71 years old and 49 years old.







In the village of Novoosynove, a household building was on fire as a result of shelling. The shelling of Osynove village resulted in the burning of grass on the area of 1 hectare.

In Kharkiv district, in the village of Velyki Prokhody, an excavator was damaged by FPV drone shelling, and a 52-year-old man was injured. Grass was burning on an area of 800 square metres in the open territory of Peresichne.

A private house and outbuildings were damaged in the village of Perovske in Zolochivska community due to mortar shelling.

A house was damaged as a result of shelling by an FPv drone in the village of Zakharivka, Chuhuiv district. A 57-year-old man was injured. In addition, grass and reeds burned in the area over an area of 2.5 hectares after Russian shelling.