Day in Kharkiv region: occupiers attacked Derhachi, Kupyansk Berezivka, Hrushivka, Starovirivka. Two people were killed and 17 others injured. PHOTOS

The occupiers used missiles, KABs, MLRS, mortars, artillery, and FPV drones against the civilian population of the border and frontline areas of Kharkiv region. During the day, Petropavlivka, Kruhliakivka and Hlushkivka came under enemy aircraft attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Kharkiv region.

On 8 September, 34 private houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged in Derhachi as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers. A civilian woman was killed and 13 people were injured, including an 8-year-old boy.

The enemy shelled the village of Berezivka with "Tornado-S" MLRS. Dry grass caught fire and a car was damaged. A civilian man was wounded.

As a result of hostile shelling from "Tornado-S" MLRS in the village of Hrushivka, the building of a paramedic and obstetric unit, a police car, and a private house were damaged. A 16-year-old boy and a civilian man were wounded.

A civilian woman died in the village of Starovirivka as a result of hostile shelling. Seven residential buildings were damaged.

Russians shelled the town of Kupyansk with artillery. Private houses, outbuildings, household buildings, a kindergarten and a gas pipeline were damaged. A civilian woman was wounded.

The occupants shelled Borova village with "Smerch" multiple rocket launchers. Private houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged.

A private house and outbuildings were damaged in the village of Novoosynove. There was a fire in the cemetery. In the village of Kruhliakivka, four private houses were damaged as a result of hostile shelling by FAB-250.

In the village of Ivashky, a private house, outbuildings, a car were destroyed by FPV drone fire and power lines were damaged.

