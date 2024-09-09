Consequences of air strike on Kharkiv and its suburbs, no casualties. PHOTOS

On 9 September, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Russian armed forces conducted air strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region.

In Kyivskyi district of the city, private households, outbuildings, a garage and a car were damaged. There was a fire.

Residential buildings were damaged in the village of Mala Danilivka, Kharkiv district.



"Fortunately, there were no casualties. From the recovered wreckage, law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that the enemy used a FAB-250 UMPK," the prosecutor's office said.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.