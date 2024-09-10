Panama joined Joint Communiqué of Peace Summit, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Panama has joined the Joint Communiqué adopted at the first Peace Summit in Switzerland.

According to Censor.NET, Zelensky wrote about this on the social network X.

"I thank the Republic of Panama for joining the Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace, adopted following the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland. We look forward to deepening our friendly dialogue and cooperation with the Caribbean states. The geography of countries that support the principles of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine continues to expand," the statement said.

Zelenskyy also added that as of today, 94 states and organisations "share our common vision based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law".

