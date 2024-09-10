Kursk operation is financed from country’s defense budget. There are enough funds, - Shmyhal

Ukraine's military operation in the Kursk region of Russia is currently funded from the general defence budget of our country.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a press conference today, Censor.NET reports citing UP.

"Ukraine is currently conducting a defensive operation on all front lines. We finance our Security and Defence Forces and our Armed Forces from one budget. There are no separate budgets for individual defensive or offensive operations - we have one budget for our Armed Forces," he said.

Read more: Film about Russian occupiers after Venice to be shown in Toronto

The Prime Minister stressed that this budget is currently being implemented, and there are enough funds.

The Kursk operation is not allocated as a separate budget. The Kursk operation is a defensive operation on the front line with the enemy," Shmyhal said.

Earlier, Syrskyi said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive in the Kursk region slowed down the Russian army's offensive in the Pokrovsk sector. "Everything is being done to ensure that the city of Pokrovsk is not lost. Defences are being strengthened there. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the operation of the Defence Forces in the Kursk region of Russia a preventive strike.