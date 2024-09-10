ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4758 visitors online
News War
810 2

Ruscists attacked Pokrovsk community, killing man and injuring woman. Gas distribution station was damaged

Обстріл Покровської громади: Що відомо про наслідки

Russian occupiers shelled Pokrovsk in the morning, damaging a gas distribution station.

This was reported by the Pokrovsk CMA, Censor.NET reports.

"Currently, almost 28,000 subscribers are left without gas supply, 23,000 of whom are residents of Pokrovsk, and the remaining 5 are residents of Rodynske," the statement said.

Also, at 11:30 a.m., the occupants attacked the village of Hnativka, killing a man. His wife was wounded.

Read more: US to announce new sanctions against Iran - Blinken

Author: 

shoot out (13054) Donetska region (3648) Pokrovsk (378)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 