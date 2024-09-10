Ruscists attacked Pokrovsk community, killing man and injuring woman. Gas distribution station was damaged
Russian occupiers shelled Pokrovsk in the morning, damaging a gas distribution station.
This was reported by the Pokrovsk CMA, Censor.NET reports.
"Currently, almost 28,000 subscribers are left without gas supply, 23,000 of whom are residents of Pokrovsk, and the remaining 5 are residents of Rodynske," the statement said.
Also, at 11:30 a.m., the occupants attacked the village of Hnativka, killing a man. His wife was wounded.
