US to announce new sanctions against Iran - Blinken

The United States will impose new sanctions against Iran after Tehran sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing The Washington Post, this was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

In particular, he said, the sanctions will apply to Iran Air.

"We have publicly warned Tehran, we have privately warned Tehran, that such a move would be a dangerous escalation," the Secretary of State said.

Blinken confirmed that Russia has received the missiles and predicts that they will be used against Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Delivery of Iranian missiles to Russia

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among American and European officials, reported that Iran had transferred its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The White House said that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a sharp escalation of the war in Ukraine.

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran had already transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia.