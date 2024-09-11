The situation on the left flank of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Kursk region has deteriorated.

This was written by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

"The Katsaps launched an active assault, moving armoured vehicles first across the Seim and then across smaller rivers. Another attack took place from Korenovo, which they lost recently, to Snahost. Many experts, especially in the West, began to actively force the issue of the "boiler" for the Katsap troops in the Glushkovsky district. One day, suddenly, the Seim River was considered a friendly unit fighting against the Katsap," the osinters write.

Later, DeepState analysts reported that there were active hostilities in the latter.

Read more: Kursk operation is financed from country’s defense budget. There are enough funds, - Shmyhal