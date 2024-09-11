Lithuanian President Nausėda arrives in Kyiv
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has arrived on a visit to Kyiv.
He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"I have just arrived in Kyiv. It's nice to come back and meet my dear friend Volodymyr Zelenskyy in solidarity with Ukraine," he said.
Nauseda stressed that military and economic support for Ukraine is crucial to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
