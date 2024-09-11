Scholz believes that moment has come to negotiate just peace for Ukraine

Germany will provide assistance to Ukraine in the war with Russia, but believes that it is already necessary to look for ways to politically end the war.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this in the Bundestag on Wednesday during a debate on the country's budget for next year, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"It is right that we support Ukraine for as long as it is necessary, and we will continue to do so," the politician said.

He noted that Germany will continue to do so at the expense of its own funds, as well as with the help of a $50 billion loan agreed by the G7 countries this summer. With this money, Ukraine will be able to do what is necessary for its defence, the chancellor added.

"And at the same time, we will do everything to make it possible to achieve peace, a just peace, not peace under dictation, not surrender, but one that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine as a country that has been attacked," the Prime Minister said.

Read more: Germany has no plans to interfere in gas transit between Russia and Ukraine

He noted that a lot has been done for this, including a number of conferences and, ultimately, the peace summit in Switzerland.

"And now the moment has come, the time has come when we have to see what opportunities there are. And it's right when the Ukrainian president says: we need the next peace conference, where Russia will be at the table. And this is a task that we have to cope with now," Scholz stressed.

He called it appalling that 300-400,000 Russian soldiers were killed or seriously injured just so that history books could write that their leader had increased Russia's territory by a couple of square kilometres.

The Chancellor also acknowledged that right-wing populists have the support of a large part of the German population, not least because these people do not share the view that Ukraine needs to be supported, and this should not be ignored.