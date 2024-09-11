ENG
Blinken and Lammy arrived in Kyiv. PHOTO

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom David Lammy have already arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Suspilne".

The photo is already being shared on social media.

Блінкен Леммі у Києві

As reported, they will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and government officials in the capital.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Lammy would visit Kyiv this week.

