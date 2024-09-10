US does not rule out allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia - Blinken

U.S. President Joe Biden does not rule out granting Ukraine permission to strike military targets in Russia.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in an interview with Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

Blinken made this comment after he said at a press conference in London that Iran had provided Moscow with short-range missiles, and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "is likely to use them within a few weeks in Ukraine."

According to him, the United States has made sure that Ukraine has "everything it needs and in time to be effective in repelling Russian aggression" since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

At the same time, Blinken added that Washington also had to take into account other factors, such as whether Ukrainian forces would be able to use the " complex systems" provided by Western allies and whether they would be able to maintain them.

Read more: Biden and Starmer to discuss authorization for Ukraine to strike Russia - Blinken

"We do not rule out. We never exclude. But when we do intervene, we want to make sure it's done in a way to promote what the Ukrainians are trying to achieve," Blinken said.

Earlier it was reported that President Joe Biden will discuss with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer the authorization for Ukraine to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Biden on Russia’s missile strike on Poltava: This is outrageous attempt by Putin to break will of free people