Biden on Russia’s missile strike on Poltava: This is outrageous attempt by Putin to break will of free people

US President Joe Biden has commented on Russia's missile strike on Poltava, noting that the United States will continue to support Ukraine.

The statement was published on the White House website, Censor.NET reports.

"I strongly condemn this horrific attack. This attack is a tragic reminder of Putin's ongoing and outrageous attempts to break the will of a free people. But for two and a half years, the people of Ukraine have stood firm," he said.

According to Biden, the United States will continue to support Ukraine, including by providing air defence systems and the means necessary for defence.

"Russia will not win this war. The people of Ukraine will win. And on this tragic day, and every day, the United States stands with them," the US leader concluded.

Russian strike on Poltava

As a reminder, on 3 September, Russians attacked Poltava with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications, the hospital and nearby houses were partially destroyed.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported 51 dead and 271 wounded.

Read more: As result of RF attack on Poltava, 51 people were killed and number of wounded increased to 271. VIDEO (updated)