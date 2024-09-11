Latvian Prime Minister Silinia announces another package of military support for Ukraine in Kyiv

During a meeting in Kyiv with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Latvian Prime Minister Eika Silinia announced another package of military support for Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports with reference to Shmyhal's Facebook page.

"I thanked the Latvian government and people for concrete and consistent steps to strengthen Ukraine. In particular, for the UAV Coalition for Ukraine initiative and the supply of drones for our soldiers. During our meeting, Ms Silinia announced another military support package, which will include armoured personnel carriers," he wrote.

The prime ministers also discussed expanding cooperation in all areas related to strengthening our military on the battlefield. In particular, cooperation between defence companies.

"I thanked them for their support in restoring our country, in particular Chernihiv region. Together with our allies, we will win and restore Ukraine," Shmyhal said.