Russian UAV that crashed in Latvia contained explosives: It was "Shahed"

The drone that crashed in Latvia contained explosives and was used to attack Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Pravda.

The commander of the Latvian army, Lieutenant General Leonīds Kalniņš, said that a Shahed drone, which Russia uses to attack Ukraine, had gone down in the east of the country and had come from Belarus.

The commander of the Latvian Air Force said that the drone was equipped with an explosive device that was destroyed on the ground after the drone crashed.

According to Kalniņš, after analyzing and monitoring the situation, it was concluded that the drone was not aimed at Latvia. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the drone's crash - whether it was damaged or fell on its own.

The Latvian army commander also emphasized that the Latvian side had noticed the arrival of the drone, but did not elaborate on what decisions had been made in this regard.

Read more: Belarus keeps silent on information about Russian UAVs flying into its territory - State Border Guard Service

Russian drones on the territory of NATO member states

To recap, according to the Air Force, during Russia's attack on the southern regions of Ukraine on the night of September 8, a violation of Romanian airspace was recorded. It was noted that a group of attack UAVs violated Romanian airspace. Later, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense confirmed the arrival of a Russian drone in the country and said that two F-16 fighters were flying in the sky.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose territory was hit by a Russian Shahed during the attack on southern Ukraine today, condemned the violation of its own country's airspace.

It is also known that on Saturday, September 7, a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia. The UAV flew into Latvian airspace from Belarus.

NATO said it had no information that the downing of the Russian UAV in Latvia was intentional.