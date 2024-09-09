NATO has no information that Russian UAV in Latvia was crashed intentionally

NATO said it had no information that the crash of the Russian UAV in Latvia was intentional.

This was stated by NATO spokesperson Farah Dahlalla, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, fragments of Russian drones and missiles have been repeatedly found on the territory of the Allies. Although we have no information indicating that Russia has deliberately attacked allies, these actions are irresponsible and potentially dangerous," she said.

Dahlalla also recalled that in response to Russia's war, the Alliance has significantly increased its presence on its eastern flank, particularly in Romania and Latvia.

Russian drones on the territory of NATO member states

To recap, according to the Air Force, during Russia's attack on the southern regions of Ukraine on the night of 8 September, a violation of Romanian airspace was recorded. It was noted that a group of attack UAVs violated Romanian airspace. Later, the Romanian Ministry of National Defence confirmed the arrival of a Russian drone in the country and said that two F-16 fighters were taking to the skies.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose territory was entered today by a Russian "Shahed" during the attack on southern Ukraine, condemned the violation of its own country's airspace.

It is also known that on Saturday, 7 September, a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia. The UAV flew into Latvian airspace from Belarus.

