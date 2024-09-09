Kamikaze drone destroys Russian "Orlan-10" drone at altitude of over 3600 metres. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator from the 3rd Separate Tank Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy "Orlan-10" UAV at an altitude of 3,600 metres.
According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the successful attack was posted on social media.
"The Ukrainian drone of the 'Voron' group of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery battalion of the 3rd separate tank brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Orlan-10 UAV at an altitude of over 3,600 metres!" the commentary to the publication reads.
