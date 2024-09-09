Rare enemy UAV "Merlin-VR" and "Supercam" drone were destroyed in air by kamikaze drone operators from the 38th Marine Brigade. VIDEO

Kamikaze drone operators from the 38th Marine Brigade destroyed a rare enemy Merlin-VR UAV and a Supercam drone in the air.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful attacks by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The Russians have minus Supercam and a rare Merlin thanks to the soldiers of the 38th Marine Brigade," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: "Dragon" drone burns occupants’ positions on left bank of Kherson region. VIDEO

For reference:

Merlin-VR is a Russian experimental unmanned aerial vehicle. It is designed to conduct terrain reconnaissance in automatic and semi-automatic modes. The developer is the "Research Institute of Modern Telecommunication Technologies"(NII STT, JSC) in Smolensk. The developer claims that the drone has a hybrid engine, which gives it "low acoustic signature". However, in the drone shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in early June 2022 during the Russian aggression against Ukraine, no hybrid technology was found in the drone, only a conventional engine. The drone was also equipped with French-made thermal imaging optics Lynred (Ulis) PICO1024 with a resolution of 1024*768, and a regular plastic canister with a handle was used as a fuel tank.

Watch more: FPV drone attacks Russian UAV "Molniya" in air. VIDEO