"Dragon" drone burns occupiers’ positions on left bank of Kherson region. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the latest invention of Ukrainian soldiers - a "dragon" drone - burning down the occupiers' positions on the left bank of the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the drone dropping incendiary mixture on enemy positions in the forest.

