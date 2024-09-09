"Dragon" drone burns occupiers’ positions on left bank of Kherson region. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing the latest invention of Ukrainian soldiers - a "dragon" drone - burning down the occupiers' positions on the left bank of the Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the drone dropping incendiary mixture on enemy positions in the forest.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password