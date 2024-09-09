Belarus keeps silent on information about Russian UAVs flying into its territory - State Border Guard Service

Belarus is trying to suppress information about Russian drones entering the country.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, during a telethon.

According to Demchenko, the SBGS does not record any actions on the part of Belarus near the Ukrainian border when drones fly into Belarusian territory.

"But, of course, we are generally monitoring what is happening deep inside Belarus, how threatening it can be to Ukraine," he added.

Regarding the Shaheds flying into the territory of Belarus, Demchenko recalled how Alexander Lukashenko once accused Ukraine of allegedly violating airspace with drones. In particular, Minsk accused Kyiv of creating a "threat" to their country. Instead, when the Shaheds fly in, Belarus tries to keep quiet about the UAVs.

"They just say that they are conducting some kind of 'inspection' or were 'forced' to shoot down the UAV. And in this case, for some reason, they do not try to shift the responsibility to Ukraine, but speak about it when they cannot hide the fact that Russian UAVs are also flying into their territory," the spokesman said.

On the night of 7 September, at least 7 Shahed-type kamikaze drones flew into Belarus, and, presumably, one Supercam reconnaissance UAV entered the country for the first time.

On the night of 4 September, at least 4 Shaheds flew into the territory of Belarus. The Belarusian Air Force sent a fighter jet into the sky.