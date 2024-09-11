Russia committed at least 137 thousand war crimes in Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

As of today, there are 137,000 war crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine and Ukrainians. These are only the crimes that have been recorded.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United for Justice conference on Wednesday, September 11, Censor.NET reports.

"As of today, we have at least 137,000 reasons to continue this work (prosecution for war crimes of the Russian Federation - ed.), to bring it to an end. 137 thousand is exactly the number of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation, and this is only what is known," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that these are only the crimes that are known about. In his opinion, there should be more sentences.

In his speech, the head of state recalled, in particular, the terrorist attack in Olenivka, mass murders of residents of Mariupol and Bucha, and the abuse of Ukrainians in Yahidne.

"Probably, there is no country where one would not hear about what the occupier did on our land and against our people. And it should be so that every country knows that the occupier will be held accountable for all this. Because justice has no borders. It should be equally valued everywhere - Europe, America, Asia, Africa, Australia," the president said.

See more: We are confident that Crimea will be free, - Zelenskyy opens Memorial to victims of genocide of Crimean Tatar people